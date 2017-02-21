Woman in stable condition after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was shot in west Columbus early Tuesday morning.

Police say the call came in just before 3:00 am of a shooting on S. Burgess Avenue near W. Broad Street.

Medics arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from a gun shot wound.

She was transported to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

There was a toddler in the home at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Police are investigating. They say they are looking for two people in a dark Chevrolet.