Woman in stable condition after west Columbus shooting

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
burgess-shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was shot in west Columbus early Tuesday morning.

Police say the call came in just before 3:00 am of a shooting on S. Burgess Avenue near W. Broad Street.

Medics arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from a gun shot wound.

She was transported to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

There was a toddler in the home at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Police are investigating. They say they are looking for two people in a dark Chevrolet.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s