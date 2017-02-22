2017 Oscar nominations: See complete list of nominees

“La La Land” matched “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever with nine, earning nods for best picture, stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its jazz-infused songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle. Here, Chazelle, right, is pictured alongside Stone and Gosling at the screening of the film in London on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

"Manchester by the Sea" and lead actor Casey Affleck are both nominated for an Oscar. Here, Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Arrival” tied “Moonlight” for the second most nominees with eight nods. Yet its five-time nominated star, Amy Adams, was left out of the competitive best actress category. Here, Adams poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA Film Awards in London on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Mel Gibson’s World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge" is one of nine films nominated for best picture. The nod is a bit of a surprise since Hollywood largely shunned Gibson following an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in 2006 and a 2011 conviction for domestic violence. Along with the best picture nod, Gibson scored a best director nomination. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Meryl Streep landed her 20th Oscar nomination for her performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins." She is nominated for best actress alongside Emma Stone ("LaLa Land"), Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Ruth Negga (“Loving”) and Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”). Here, Streep arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

In stark contrast to the last two years of all-white acting nominees, seven actors of color were nominated in 2017 including Denzel Washington for his role in "Fences." Washington joins Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"), Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Ryan Gosling ("La La Land") and Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic") in the best actor category. Here, Washington accepts the award for outstanding actor in "Fences" at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis is the supporting actress front-runner for her performance in “Fences." Also up for the category are Naomie Harris ("Moonlight"), Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures") ,Nicole Kidman (“Lion”) and Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”). Here, Davis poses with the BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Fences" at the British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali are nominated for actress and actor in a supporting role, respectively, for their roles in "Moonlight." Here, Harris, left, and Ali arrive at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ezra Edelman, left, and Caroline Waterlow are nominated for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America." Here, they arrive at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 6, 2017. Other nominees for best documentary include "Fire at Sea," "I Am Not Your Negro," "Life, Animated" and "13th." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Timberlake's "Can’t Stop The Feeling" from the movie "Trolls" is nominated for best original song alongside "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City Of Stars" from "La La Land," "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story" and "How Far I’ll Go" from "Moana." Here, Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Trolls" on Oct. 23, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Moana" is up for best animated feature film alongside "Kubo and the Two Strings", "My Life as a Zucchini," "The Red Turtle" and "Zootopia." Here, voice cast actress Auli'i Cravalho poses for photographers upon arrival at a UK Gala screening of the film 'Moana' on Nov. 20, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)