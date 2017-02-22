214 people indicted on felony charges over Inauguration Day protests

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A total of 214 people have now been indicted on felony charges over the violent protests that took place on Inauguration Day.

The so-called “Anti-Fascist” demonstrators were caught on camera smashing storefronts and bus stops throughout Washington, DC. They also threw rocks at police, injuring six officers.

Police originally arrested 230 people and charged them with felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police say the majority of protesters on President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration day were peaceful.