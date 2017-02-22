214 people indicted on felony charges over Inauguration Day protests

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
inauguration-protests

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A total of 214 people have now been indicted on felony charges over the violent protests that took place on Inauguration Day.

The so-called “Anti-Fascist” demonstrators were caught on camera smashing storefronts and bus stops throughout Washington, DC. They also threw rocks at police, injuring six officers.

Police originally arrested 230 people and charged them with felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police say the majority of protesters on President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration day were peaceful.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s