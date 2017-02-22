3 new retailers opening at Polaris this spring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Polaris Fashion Place announced Wednesday that it is adding three new retailers this spring, including central Ohio’s first Vans store.

Vans, Adore Cosmetics, and locally-owned store Bramble & Birch are expected to open soon.

The mall says the Vans store will be located on the lower level next to LOFT. Vans is a footwear, apparel, and accessory brand known for its skater style.

Adore Cosmetics will also be on the lower level between JCPenney and Von Maur. The mall says Adore specializes in anti-aging products.

Bramble & Birch specializes in vintage wares, “including apparel, home décor, furniture, rugs, candles and more.” It will be located next to Molly Woo’s on the upper level of the mall.

