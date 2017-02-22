Columbus ‘number ones’ given local recognition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday, the Columbus Foundation celebrated some of the best Columbus has to offer.

The foundation hosted the ‘National Number Ones’ lunch and program in downtown Columbus. The event celebrates the people, places and events in our area that have been recognized as the best in the US in the past year.

Gene Smith was recognized as Athletics Director of the Year. Brian Ross of Experience Columbus was recognized for the city being named the top destination in the midwest. The New Albany Classic was named the top specialty equestrian event.

Full list of national number ones recognized:

Bernadette Mazurek Melnyk, Dean, Ohio State College of Nursing

RN to BSN Program

Nation’s Best for 2016 by TopRNtoBSN.com

New Albany Classic, 4th consecutive year

In support The Center for Family Safety and Healing, Karen Days, President

#1 Specialty Equestrian Event

North American Riders Group

Africentric High School, Girls High School Basketball

Division III State Championship

Coach Will McKinney, Five State Championships

Maximilien Chastanet, The Ohio State University Fencing Team

National Title in Men’s Foil

Downtown Columbus Riverfront

Guy Worley, Columbus Downtown Development Corporation

2016 National Planning Excellence Award for Implementation by American Planning Association

Kyle Snyder, The Ohio State University Wrestling

Youngest Wrestling World Champion in U.S. History

Ron Cook , Founder of The Early Interval

Laurette Goldberg Award for achievement in early music by Early Music America

Alan McKnight, former director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department

Named 2016 Fellow by the American Society of Landscape Architects

Mayor Andrew Ginther

Columbus, Smart City Award, Department of Transportation

DesignGroup (Michael Bongiorno)

Margaret M. Walter Wing addition to the Columbus Museum of Art

Top Honor Award by American Institute of Architects Columbus Chapter

Francesca Di Lorenzo, The Ohio State University Tennis

Repeat Singles Champion in the USTA/ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships

Steve Allen, M.D., CEO, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Americas Largest Pediatric Hospital

Columbus, Nation’s Top City to Watch for Real Estate Growth

Emerging Trends in Real Estate Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Urban Land Institute

Elaine Roberts, Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Top in the nation for Total Value Textiles and Footwear imported into the U.S.

Gene Smith, The Ohio State University, Athletic Director

Athletics Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal

Buckeye Bullet 3 Team, The Ohio State University

All-electric Venturi, Landspeed Record

Year One of North American EcoCAR 3 Competition

Simone Biles

Columbus Born, Olympian Gymnast, 3 Gold Medals

Tom Walker, Rev1Ventures

GiveBackHack and Startup Grind

Top City in “Scoring Tech Talent” by commercial real-estate company CBRE

Phil Heit, The New Albany Walking Classic

#1 Largest Walking-only Race in North America

The Ohio State University Football

Number 1 All-time Football Program over 80 years by Associated Press

The Ohio State University Men’s Volleyball

2016 NCAA National Champions, tournament MVP Miles Johnson, National Player of the Year Nicolas Szerszen, and National Coach of the Year Pete Hanson

Julia Bray, Ashton Cofer, and Luke Clay, Gahanna students

Scientific American Innovator Award at the 2016 Google Science Fair

Beth A. Gibson, Buddy Up Tennis, Inc.

2016 USTA National Adaptive Tennis Community Service Award

Brian Ross, Experience Columbus

JD Power Award for Number One Destination in the Midwest Region