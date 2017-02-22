Columbus ‘number ones’ given local recognition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday, the Columbus Foundation celebrated some of the best Columbus has to offer.
The foundation hosted the ‘National Number Ones’ lunch and program in downtown Columbus. The event celebrates the people, places and events in our area that have been recognized as the best in the US in the past year.
Gene Smith was recognized as Athletics Director of the Year. Brian Ross of Experience Columbus was recognized for the city being named the top destination in the midwest. The New Albany Classic was named the top specialty equestrian event.
Full list of national number ones recognized:
- Bernadette Mazurek Melnyk, Dean, Ohio State College of Nursing
RN to BSN Program
Nation’s Best for 2016 by TopRNtoBSN.com
- New Albany Classic, 4th consecutive year
In support The Center for Family Safety and Healing, Karen Days, President
#1 Specialty Equestrian Event
North American Riders Group
- Africentric High School, Girls High School Basketball
Division III State Championship
Coach Will McKinney, Five State Championships
- Maximilien Chastanet, The Ohio State University Fencing Team
National Title in Men’s Foil
- Downtown Columbus Riverfront
Guy Worley, Columbus Downtown Development Corporation
2016 National Planning Excellence Award for Implementation by American Planning Association
- Kyle Snyder, The Ohio State University Wrestling
Youngest Wrestling World Champion in U.S. History
- Ron Cook , Founder of The Early Interval
Laurette Goldberg Award for achievement in early music by Early Music America
- Alan McKnight, former director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department
Named 2016 Fellow by the American Society of Landscape Architects
- Mayor Andrew Ginther
Columbus, Smart City Award, Department of Transportation
- DesignGroup (Michael Bongiorno)
Margaret M. Walter Wing addition to the Columbus Museum of Art
Top Honor Award by American Institute of Architects Columbus Chapter
- Francesca Di Lorenzo, The Ohio State University Tennis
Repeat Singles Champion in the USTA/ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships
- Steve Allen, M.D., CEO, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Americas Largest Pediatric Hospital
- Columbus, Nation’s Top City to Watch for Real Estate Growth
Emerging Trends in Real Estate Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Urban Land Institute
- Elaine Roberts, Columbus Regional Airport Authority
Top in the nation for Total Value Textiles and Footwear imported into the U.S.
- Gene Smith, The Ohio State University, Athletic Director
Athletics Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal
- Buckeye Bullet 3 Team, The Ohio State University
All-electric Venturi, Landspeed Record
Year One of North American EcoCAR 3 Competition
- Simone Biles
Columbus Born, Olympian Gymnast, 3 Gold Medals
- Tom Walker, Rev1Ventures
GiveBackHack and Startup Grind
Top City in “Scoring Tech Talent” by commercial real-estate company CBRE
- Phil Heit, The New Albany Walking Classic
#1 Largest Walking-only Race in North America
- The Ohio State University Football
Number 1 All-time Football Program over 80 years by Associated Press
- The Ohio State University Men’s Volleyball
2016 NCAA National Champions, tournament MVP Miles Johnson, National Player of the Year Nicolas Szerszen, and National Coach of the Year Pete Hanson
- Julia Bray, Ashton Cofer, and Luke Clay, Gahanna students
Scientific American Innovator Award at the 2016 Google Science Fair
- Beth A. Gibson, Buddy Up Tennis, Inc.
2016 USTA National Adaptive Tennis Community Service Award
- Brian Ross, Experience Columbus
JD Power Award for Number One Destination in the Midwest Region