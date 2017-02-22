Linden-area teacher sentenced to 18 months for gross sexual imposition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tori C. Holden-Turner was sentenced to 18 months in prison on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

On release, he will be on probation for 5 years.

Holden-Turner was accused of inappropriately touching at least two young girls at Harambee Christian School in South Linden.

According to court documents, an 8-year-old girl told a friend that she was inappropriately touched by Holden-Turned on several occasions. That friend told her grandmother, who notified the victim’s mother, who then notified the principal of the school.

Police reported that the principal then pulled security footage that showed Holden-Turner touching the buttocks of the victim over her clothing.