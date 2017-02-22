Local lotto retailers busy as many dream of winning the $403 million Powerball jackpot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Is today your lucky day? Do you want to be $403 million richer?

Lottery players are throwing down big bucks on Powerball tickets, hoping to win big.

“If I win, I would take of care a lot of people, especially the homeless,” said Rick Darst, who is buying tickets.

This is the 10th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

The odds of you winning the jackpot is one in 292 million, but that’s not stopping Ohioans from testing their luck.

“Well they said that you have better odds of getting hit by lightning but I’ll try it,” said Eric Spradlin, another Powerball player.