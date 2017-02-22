Man shot during robbery in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint and shot near Parsons Avenue.

Police say they got the call shortly before 7:50 pm of a shooting at the CVS Pharmacy on the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue.

They arrived on scene to find 18-year-old Bryan Forbes suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

He reportedly told officers he was on the 500 block of Hanford Street when an unknown male approached and shot him.

The suspect then robbed Mr. Forbes and fled on foot.

Forbes was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.