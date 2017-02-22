Marion boy dies from flu complications

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital confirms the boy from Marion died after being admitted for the flu earlier this week.

The boy, who wasn’t identified by the hospital, adds to the list children who have died in Ohio due to flu related complications this season.

Two of the deaths were from Columbiana County in eastern Ohio, including a 6-year-old boy from Salem and a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool, who died on Saturday. Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wes Vins said on Monday that the two boys lived at opposite ends of the county and that nothing has been found to connect their deaths.

Another two deaths were a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County in northwest Ohio and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland. One child died during the previous flu season, which spans from October to May, and six died during that same period between 2014 and 2015.

Sietske de Fijter, an epidemiologist and chief of the bureau of infectious diseases with the Ohio Department of Health, said deaths of children from the flu are unfortunate, but not unusual.

“Flu is unpredictable in every season,” Fijter said.

Around 20 children in the U.S. have died during the current flu season.

This flu season does not appear to be any more severe than past ones. Through Friday, nearly 2,100 people statewide had been hospitalized for the flu, compared with 3,400 hospitalizations during the entire 2015-2016 flu season and nearly 9,400 during the 2014-2015 season.