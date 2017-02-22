Muslim groups raise $60k to help repair Jewish cemetery

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) – A suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery badly damaged by vandals is getting a show of support from volunteers, well-wishers and financial contributors from across many faiths.

Muslim groups have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, with a goal of $20,000. By midmorning Wednesday, $66,000 had been raised.

Cleanup continues Wednesday. The cemetery has posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were damaged in a crime discovered Monday morning.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video in hopes of capturing those responsible.

A large crowd stood at the cemetery Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil. Gov. Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, organized a volunteer effort to help in the cleanup, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. An interfaith service is also planned.

