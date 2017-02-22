New York fire station adopts rescued pit bull

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A pit bull in NYC has gone from the crackhouse to the firehouse.

Michael Favor and his fiancee work with No More Pain Rescue. They found an abandoned, underweight pit bull in a Staten Island crackhouse, according to SI Live.

They took her to a firehouse on the Lower East Side where Favor’s best friend works, and the dog instantly bonded with the firemen. They named her Ashley, or “Ash” for short.

Ash’s new family runs an Instagram account for her. She now weighs about 50 pounds, and can be seen playing with the firemen, riding on the truck, and asking for some treats in the kitchen.

Perhaps it’s fitting that the Engine 15/Ladder 18 firehouse is on Pitt Street.