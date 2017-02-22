Ohio lawmakers to consider proposal to ditch front license plates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers will consider a proposal that would end the requirement of having a front license plate on your vehicle.

The proposal is headed by Democratic state Rep. Alicia Reece. She says having a front license plate “unfairly subjects citizens to police scrutiny” and leads to “negative interactions with law enforcement.”

Rep. Reece also cites increased costs. According to Ohio Department of Public Safety estimates, the front plates cost taxpayers about $1.4 million per year.

Ohio is one of 36 states that require a front license plate. However, none of the states that border Ohio have that requirement.

“Every day that we allow this baseless law to exist is one more day drivers from Kentucky have more rights on our roads than we do,” Reece said in a news release. “Not only does this law cost taxpayers more money while creating confusion in border communities, but it only serves as an excuse to pull people over and in the case of Sam DuBose – cost a life.”

The House Finance Subcommittee on Transportation will vote tomorrow on whether to include the proposed law change in the final version of the state transportation budget.

