Ohio Supreme Court will decide if final autopsies for Rhoden family will be released

RHODEN FAMILY

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it will hear a dispute over releasing copies of final autopsy reports in the unsolved slayings of 8 family members.

At issue are lawsuits filed by Ohio newspapers seeking the full, un-redacted copies of the reports.

The court announced its decision Wednesday and ordered both sides to submit evidence.

The case involves 7 adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family found shot to death at 4 homes near Piketon on April 22.

The attorney general’s office is fighting the release of the full reports and provided heavily redacted versions last fall.

Those copies confirmed earlier accounts that all but 1 victim was shot multiple times in the head.

The Columbus Dispatch and the Cincinnati Enquirer have sued for the complete reports.

