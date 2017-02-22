Pataskala Public Library gets book back 35 years late

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — The Pataskala Public Library says a patron returned a book on Wednesday that is 35 years overdue.
The book is a collection of works by Robert Louis Stevenson.
It was donated to the library in 1941.
