Police investigating ‘Motion Picture’ Money used at McDonald’s

WPRI Staff Published: Updated:
NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — A customer got away with using counterfeit money twice before the $50 bills were questioned at a New Bedford McDonald’s drive-thru.

In the man’s third attempt to buy food within an hour on Saturday, an employee took a closer look causing the suspect to flee the scene.

According to the police, the suspect paid for $9.19 worth of food at 8:58 p.m. and $10.37 worth of food with the bills 15 minutes later.

He failed in his third attempt to purchase food after waiting another ten minutes.

Officials explained that the bills were marked as “Motion Picture Use Only” and had “This Note is Not Legal” in the bottom-left corner.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his 30’s with an average build and wearing a baseball hat, said officials.

Police advise businesses to take close look at each bill before completing transactions.

 

