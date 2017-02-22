Police looking for man who stole cigarettes from Short North business at knifepoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man who reportedly robbed The Joint tobacco shop on High Street at knifepoint.

Police say the suspect entered the store on Sunday at 12:25am, walked up to the cash register, and asked for 2 cartons of Newport cigarettes.

After the clerk rang up the items and bagged them, police say the suspect showed a knife, grabbed the bag, and ran out on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 40-45 years old, 6’1″, 300 pounds, with a stubbly beard. He was reportedly wearing a dark green jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black toboggan hat, and dark sweatpants.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Kirby at 614-645-2616 or kkirby@columbuspolice.org.