Police searching for missing 15-year-old Ohio girl

(North Royalton Police)
(North Royalton Police)

NORTH ROYALTON, OH (WCMH) – Police near Cleveland are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday.

Chloe Demagall was last seen around 5:45pm Tuesday wearing an orange “Eastlake” t-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and black and white Adidas shoes. She was carrying a silver “Coach” purse.

Police say she is five feet three inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call North Royalton Police at 440-237-8686.

