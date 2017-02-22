Powerball jackpot reaches $403 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — By the end of Wednesday, someone may be able to call themselves a new millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $403-million, with the possibility of it rising throughout the day.

According to the Ohio Lottery, more Powerball tickets were sold at the M&S Carryout last year, than anywhere else in Franklin County.

Employees credit those high sales with the store’s history of producing winners.

“I think it’s simply for the fact that we’ve had five Super Lotto winners, in the past,” said Saif Karmi. “People are really, really, really dedicated to the store and they like to keep the consistency of where they’re winning the most tickets.”

The store on Georgesville Road expects large crowds, as do others throughout the day.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:00 p.m., with the drawing scheduled for 10:59.