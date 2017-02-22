Puppy recovering after overdosing on owner’s heroin

CARROLLTON, TX (WCMH) – A puppy named Lucky is lucky indeed after surviving an overdose from his owner’s heroin.

According to Carrollton, Texas police, officers found the Chihuahua mix and a stash of heroin inside a car at a Home Depot Saturday. Police had just arrested the dog’s owner for switching price tags on merchandise, WTVT reported.

“He was extraordinarily lethargic, almost comatose. He was really on the verge of not breathing,” said Dr. Stacie Fowler with the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic.

Fowler said those symptoms are typical of an opiate overdose in dogs. She says she sees similar cases every day.

Animal service caretakers say Lucky has bounced back very well. Now, they just hope they’ll be able to adopt him out to a good home.

