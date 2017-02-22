Short North restaurant becomes “sanctuary restaurant”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus now has it’s very first “sanctuary restaurant.”

Double Comfort in the Short North is now declaring it’s a welcoming place to dine and eat, no matter who you are or where you came from.

“It’s important to me that we allow everyone to have a seat at our table,” said kitchen manager Nathan Drake.

He said it’s important to celebrate diversity, especially in today’s political climate.

“The fact that we don’t allow harassment based on nationality or refugee status, immigration status, sexual orientation… I think having to say that in 2017 really shows where we are as a country,” said Drake.

He brought the idea of becoming a sanctuary restaurant to the owner and founder of Double Comfort, Mary Lyski.

“We want people to know we’re a tolerant place. We’re going to give people a chance to get a job or have a good meal and none of the politics has to come in the door with them,” said Lyski. “If we do happen to have someone who strolls in and doesn’t have the appropriate documentation to work in the United States, we’re going to get the resources together and help them on that path.”

This movement is a new part of the restaurant’s mission to continue giving back to the community.

“At the end of the day, we are a restaurant for-profit, but we turn those profits over to the food pantries at the end,” said manager Jason Miller. “We really wanted to say, ‘Hey, everybody is welcome here.’ We don’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable in a working environment or even a dining environment.”

He said being sanctuary restaurant has no affiliation with being a sanctuary city.

Double Comfort has received a lot of mostly positive feedback from the community.