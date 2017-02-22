Sodastream recalls bottles due to explosion risk

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-00011

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (WCMH) – SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles due to an explosion risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company’s blue tint dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles can burst under pressure.

sodastreambottle3The bottles were sold from February 2016 through January 2017 and have an expiration date of April 2020.  “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” are printed on the recalled bottles. The recalled bottles have a blue cap and blue bottom base.

They were sold on SodaStream’s website as well as Amazon, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond.

The company warns that anyone who bought the bottles should stop using them and contact SodaStream for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported from the issue.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s