Transplant recipient records heartbeat in teddy bear for donor’s family

LOUISVILLE, KY (NBC News) — Lisa Russell says she knows that even though she’s celebrating a new life, one family is grieving the loss of another.

Russell was suffering from heart failure, and things weren’t looking good for her.

“I planned my own funeral,” she tells WAVE.

But after months of waiting, a heart donation became available. “You’re facing death and you’re mentally and emotionally preparing for death and then all the sudden you’re told you get to live.”

The gift is only possible because of the kindness of families who are willing to say yes to helping others.

Russell says words didn’t seem enough to thank the family for their donation through their grief, so she decided to let her heart speak for itself. “I’m recording the heart beat and I’m putting it inside of a little bear.”

That’s right; Russell is giving the donor’s family the gift of their loved one’s heartbeat; recorded and placed inside a teddy bear. “I’m hoping when they have those difficult days they can hold on to that bear, When they hold the Teddy Bear they’ll know that’s their loved ones heart.”

The donor’s family says they are thankful for the bear, but they aren’t ready to meet Russell just yet.