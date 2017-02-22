One killed, another injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two people were hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot on the east side of Columbus.

It happened just before 8:30pm on the 900 block of Lilley Avenue.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. That person was later pronounced dead.

A second person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

