UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) – Police in Upper Arlington are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing elderly man.

Police say Richard McCombs was last seen around 9am Wednesday on the 3000 block of Leeds Road.

He may be wearing a burgundy jacket and a US Marine Corps hat. Police believe he may be driving a green Cadillac with Ohio license plate number 811YCX.

Anyone with information is asked to cal the Upper Arlington Division of police at 614-459-2800.