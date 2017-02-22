Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over airliner

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 5, 2015 file photo, a World War II-era trainer airplane rests on the ground after actor Harrison Ford crash-landed it after reporting engine failure on the Penmar Golf Course in the Venice area of Los Angeles. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport. NBC reports that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, but mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - In this March 5, 2015 file photo, a World War II-era trainer airplane rests on the ground after actor Harrison Ford crash-landed it after reporting engine failure on the Penmar Golf Course in the Venice area of Los Angeles. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport. NBC reports that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, but mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by Harrison Ford suddenly and mistakenly flying low over an airliner with 110 people aboard at a Southern California airport.

The 45 seconds of soundless video show the 74-year-old “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star’s potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford’s yellow, single-engine Aviat Husky suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway.

Ford was supposed to have landed on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ford asks in previously released sound from the air traffic control tower.

But for the airliner, the taxiway and runway are both wide-open and apparently unmistakable. The video then shows the same landing from the back, giving more time to the approach of Ford’s plane, but the flyover itself is barely visible.

No reason has been given for why Ford made the mistake, and his publicist has not replied to requests for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew members aboard, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes later.

Ford collects vintage planes and has a long and good record as an aviator.

But he has had several close-calls and a serious accident in March 2015 when he was injured in his World War II-era trainer as it crashed on a Los Angeles golf course.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s