Whitehall bowler aims to defend state title, remembers father.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Last year, Whitehall-Yearlng High School’s Madison (Maddie) Stiffler earned the coveted Division I state girls bowling title. Now in her junior year at Whitehall, Maddie aims to defend her title for the Rams as she remembers her late father, Keith.

“He had two sayings…’It is what it is’ and ‘Grip it and rip it,'” said Maddie. “It’s made us all closer, and it’s made us realize that we can’t just live life thinking that tomorrow’s promised,” she added.

Maddie’s mom, Aimee said, “She knows he’s with her every step of the way, all three of them do…they’re bound to make him proud.”

Maddie’s father, Keith, was also a bowling fanatic just like her mom. They both met in a bowling league and entered Maddie and her twin siblings, Alexis and AJ, into a bowling league when they were just three years old.

In September of 2015, Keith died unexpectedly after suffering a brain aneurysm. A tragedy that has brought the Stiffler family even closer.

“I think about him all the time when I’m bowling,” said Maddie. “I draw strength from him, and I’m so proud of each and every one of them, and he would be too,” said Aimee.

Maddie has found strength in her bowling game as she strives for perfection. She has not yet hit a 300 score, but she owns a 290 in her career.

“To get 11 in a row, that’s a start, but it’s made me push myself,” said Maddie.

Aimee said, “She wants to be better and better and better…I can see a 300 coming soon!”