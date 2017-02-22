Witnesses: Teenagers shot, killed bald eagle

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (WCMH) – People in one Texas county say they are shocked and angered after a bald eagle was found dead.

“My son came out and I told him what happened,” Harris County resident Dale Jozwiak says. “He was about in tears.”

Witnesses told KPRC, that a group of kids in an area neighborhood shot the eagle out of a tree.

Eric Garcia says he saw the eagle earlier in the day while he was exercising in the area of Highway 290 and Fairbanks North Houston Road. Later, when he came back to the area where the eagle had been, he saw a group of teenagers around the bird’s body.

“We see three guys perched over the eagle and right away I could see by the size of the bird. I was shocked,” recalls Garcia. “And I said, ‘That’s the eagle. I know it.'”

Garcia tells KPRC one of the teens had what appeared to be a pellet gun.

Investigators with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife services are investigating and a young man who lives in the area has been taken in for questioning.