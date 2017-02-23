500 history lives on at the Daytona ISC Archives and Research Center

Dan Lucas Published: Updated:
race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Visitors to the Daytona International Speedway marvel at the motorsports hall of fame of America.

The Daytona ISC Archives and Research Center is tucked half a mile away from the start-finish line of the track.

It’s not only the largest collection of Daytona 500 artifacts, it’s the only collection.  Every image of the track and race’s history lives there.

“It’s a library, but please don’t whisper!” urged Herb Braum, Achives Center senior manager.

Braum’s job is to organize more than five million artifacts and serve as tour guide for guests.

“In some of these cabinets, you see here in our library are actually print, hard copies of photos dating back to the turn of the century.”

The archives have become a museum.

Photos of the Bluebird, the 1961 Daytona 500 winning car that once hit 276 miles per hour in a Daytona Beach speed record attempt, live there.

Images of the 1979 bout between Donny Allison and Cale Yarbrough that helped make Nascar a fan-favorite live in the archives as well.

Braum’s favorite artifact is the founder of Nascar, Bill France Senior’s, office, intact.

“It turned out really nicely,” Braum said.

Photos of Daytona’s racing history are tucked away in a climate controlled vault.

Though the archive centers are not located right at Daytona International Speedway, it is included in the tour.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s