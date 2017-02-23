Breaking the I.C.E. with mentoring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – I.C.E. Mentors was founded back in 2012, as a program designed to help young men, grades 6-12, through life. I.C.E. stands for image, character and etiquette – three things that are vital to not just the mission of the group, but to all who want to be successful in life.

“We talk to them about what is a positive image, what isn’t a positive image, what is character, the importance of character, because image is only half the battle,” said I.C.E. Mentors founder Sherome Hathaway. “But we want to make sure what’s in the heart counts as well and etiquette. The do’s and the don’ts, the when’s and the why’s.”

And that’s where I.C.E. Mentors comes in. All of them, young professionals in Columbus, lending advice and knowledge to young adults in the community.

“If we don’t get them right now, then they’ll be lost when they get to be older. When they get to those teenage years, 15, 16,” said Norris Parker, “If we get them right now, then weren’t able to have the opportunity to be that force in their life and let them know there are people in life that care for you.”

Already, the positive message is spreading.

“It’s a good way to help shape your manhood,” said Tyree Grace-Sawyer, “How are you want to provide for your family and the keys in life to become a better man.”

“In this area, there are a lot of kids that do not have a father figure and things like that,” said Teimar Jones, “And for these young people to spend their time to volunteer is giving back to the community setting a way for our future”

A future all too often being shaped by social media or television, now being shaped by those invested in making in making young adult lives better.

The biggest challenge for young men now is seeing the big picture. So we need guys like us to share with them the big picture of life and give them wisdom

What makes programs like I.C.E. Mentors so valuable is that numerous strides have shown that young people who are mentored are less likely to do things like skip classes or get involved with drugs or alcohol.

For more information on how you or someone you know can get involved, visit icementors.org