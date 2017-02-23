Columbus police officer charged with prostitution, soliciting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police officer has charged one of their officers with paying for sex.

Officer Randall Mayhew is charged with three counts of prostitution, three counts of soliciting, and one count of dereliction of duty, according to Columbus Police Sgt. Richard Weiner.

He has received a summons to appear in court. NBC4’s Olivia Fecteau will have more on this story at 5 and 6.

