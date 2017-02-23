Decorating Tips: Giving your home a Spring makeover

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Spring is right around the corner. What better time to refresh of your living space right?

Along with your spring cleaning, you may decide to update the look and feel of those freshly cleaned rooms. Many of us though don’t know where to start, so Lazy Boy Home Furnishings & Décor gave us some helpful hints to get us started.

Tip 1: Mixing patterns

Do not be afraid to mix patterns. Mixing patterns in a room is a great way to add dimension to the room and really give the space a magazine quality look that we all want to achieve.

When you’re mixing patterns, the rule is choose a larger pattern and a smaller pattern. You can have the larger pattern as an accent piece like a chair or in accessories like a rug. You can use colors that coordinate in the two patterns to make the patterns themselves coordinate.

You don’t want to overwhelm the room by adding too many patterns of the same size. If you do that then there will be too much stimulation in the room and can make the room feel overwhelming.

Tip 2: Choosing your color scheme

There are a few different ways to create your color scheme. First your want to determine how you want the space to make you feel. If you want a more calming space then sticking to cooler colors like blues, greens and purples. Or, if you want your space to be more stimulating and energetic then warmer colors yellows, reds and or oranges will give your space that feel.

One way to determine your color scheme would be to start with colors you love and build from there. Your space is an extension of your personality and if you want to space to be that then making sure you have colors in there that you love is a way to do that.

Another way to determine a color scheme is to go off a piece of art or an accessory that you like and use the colors in that to create the color scheme.

You can also create your color scheme, not just with colors from colors in a color wheel, but with neutrals too. You can create airy open and fresh spaces with beiges, creams, blacks and whites and that right there is a color scheme.

Tip 3: Creating your focal point

In our day-to-day living now it is a lot easier to determine our focal point. The focal point is what we focus on when entering the space.

Now with the large televisions and wall mounting them, our focal point tends to be those TV’s on top of our fire places. So if someone asks “What’s the focal point of your space,” the response is usual TV or fireplace. However, if there isn’t a TV in the room or a fireplace, or you do not want to focus to be on that large TV screen that your husband “had to have” that can be a little harder to determine a focal point or even create one yourself.

How to create your focal point is to find an accessory or a piece of art that can speak for itself and had an impact on the space. Usually a larger piece of art that can hang over a fireplace or over a sofa that had maybe a chunky frame can make that statement. Finding something that can grab your attention when you enter the space and that you can design around is what is making something a focal point in the room.