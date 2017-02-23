Dublin carjacking suspects appear in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On Thursday both men faced a judge on aggravated robbery charges and appeared at the Franklin County Courthouse.

This is in connection to the reported carjacking that took place on Tuesday outside of Lifetime Fitness in Dublin. Lt. Steve Farmer of Dublin says the suspects and the victims of the carjacking knew each other and that it was a drug deal gone bad and violent.

According to prosecutors, Adam Seitz, 18, opened the door of the victims car and hit him in the face with a revolver. The victim lost several teeth and needed stitches on his mouth. Dominique Burrell, 19, showed a revolver to the passenger in the car outside and demanded his wallet, per court documents. He then got into the victim’s car and struck the passenger with the car as he took off.

The state asked for a high bond for both males.

Seitz’s lawyer said the teen has no prior criminal history, is a graduate of Dublin Jerome High School, and is now a full time student at Ohio State University. Seitz’s lawyer asked for a lower bond to be set.

Burrell’s lawyer said he’s a graduate of Dublin Jerome High School and on an academic scholarship at OSU. Also saying he was arrested at his residence without resistance and also asked for a lower bond.

Judge set bond at $150,000 for both males and their next court appearance is on March 3.

NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery reached out to their family in court who politely declined.