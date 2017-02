IWO JIMA (AP) — On February 23, 1945, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised a pair of American flags.

The second flag-raising was captured in the iconic Associated Press photograph.

The Battle of Iwo Jima took place between Feb. 19 and Mar. 26, 1945.

On this day, 72 years ago, uncommon valor was a common virtue when Marines raised the American flag on top of Iwo Jima. pic.twitter.com/cf2ydAxOmo — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 23, 2017