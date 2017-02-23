Four arrested after nine-year-old starves to death

starved

VIGO COUNTY, IN (WTWO/NBC News) — Four adults are facing charges after a 9-year-old boy suffering from cerebral palsy starved to death. He weighed only 15 pounds at the time of his death.

Hubert Kraemer, Chad Kraemer, Robin Lee Kraemer and Sarah Beth Travioli, all of Fontanet, Indiana were arrested on charges ranging from felony neglect to failure to report child abuse.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were the guardians of the child and have had him since he was three days old.

The boy, Cameron R. Hoopingarner, was transported to Union Hospital and was later pronounced deceased after paramedics received a call reporting that he’d gone into cardiac arrest. Hoopingarner was 9-years-old, had cerebral palsy and was blind.

Two other children, ages 5 and 3 were removed from the residence and were placed in protective services.

