Hot Chicken Takeover opening 3rd location at Easton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Later this year, Hot Chicken Takeover is expected to open its third location in central Ohio.

According to a release from the company, a new restaurant will open in the Easton Gateway in late 2017, located at 4198 Worth Avenue. Hot Chicken Takeover currently operates out of the North Market in the Short North and has a food truck with seasonal availability.

Earlier this year, business owner Joe DeLoss announced a second location opening in Clintonville this spring.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Easton Gateway,” DeLoss said in the release, “this opportunity allows us to serve an even broader cross-section of our community and positions us well for growth and impact.”

The opening date for the new location hasn’t been released but will be announced once construction is under way, according to DeLoss.