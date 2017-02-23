Judy Malinowski shows the impact of domestic violence on entire families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When Judy Malinowski was doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, she couldn’t raise her two children anymore. For the past 18 months she’s hasn’t left her hospital room.

Her children now live with their grandma, Bonnie Bowes. Bowes allowed NBC4 to speak with them about how much their lives have changed and their struggles being without their mom, to shed a light on how domestic violence impacts the entire family.

12-year-old Kaylyn Malinowski and her sister, 9-year-old Madison had their lives turned upside down on August 2nd, 2015. All they want is for things to be like they used to be.

“I love her. I love her and we miss her… she’s the best mom I could ever have. She’s the dream mom,” said Kaylyn.

The girls haven’t seen their mom outside of the hospital in a year and a half.

“I wish that she could be home.”

On that fateful day in August 2015 their lives changed forever after they learned their mom had been set on fire.

“I wish this wouldn’t have even happened. I wish that I could just rewind. I would chain her up in the basement so she couldn’t get out,” said Kaylyn.

Now living with their grandma, the rules have changed.

“Grandma and grandpa are like really strict now that this has happened because you can’t trust anybody,” said Kaylyn.

Bowes has a son with special needs. Raising three kids under the age of 12 for the past 580 days has been a struggle.

“Everything that you plan when you get to my age and you’re close to retirement and you plan different things …suddenly all bets are off,” said Bowes.

The man responsible for putting Judy in the hospital stole more than just her future.

“To your point of domestic violence… it takes away lives. It takes away careers. Families could be dysfunctional. It changes kids’ lives inside out and upside down,” said Bowes.

Bowes has tried to bring the laughter back into her house to help children who’ve seen so much just be kids…kids who still see their mom as just mom.

“I don’t see the burns, I just see her. I see the pictures of her before and I don’t see any difference.”

Because domestic violence is such an awful crime that destroys entire families we’ve helped set up a special bank account for Malinowski. She remains in critical condition at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Bowes said her daughter’s medical bills are in the millions.

We’ve set up the Judy Malinowski Fund. Just go to any Huntington Bank branch to donate.

Click this link https://www.huntington.com/branchlocator?type=1,2&subtype=&latitude=39.9610692&longitude=-83.0008326 to see a list of branch locations.

Contributions cal also be made through gofundme.

And, Judy loves cards! Send them to us at the address below and we’ll make sure she gets them.

NBC 4

c/o Judy Malinowski

3165 Olentangy River Road

Columbus, OH 43202