Lt. Governor Mary Taylor forms committee to run for governor

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor has filed paperwork to form a committee to run for governor.

The name of the new committee is Mary Taylor for Governor. She designated a treasurer, which allows her to formally begin campaigning, raising money and soliciting public support. The committee’s treasurer is Rick Fedorovich.

A formal campaign announcement and kick-off are expected later this year.

I care deeply about our state, our people and the future we can build by working together! https://t.co/fTYEDqZVQ5—

Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) February 23, 2017

The Republican primary is more than a year away. The general election is Nov. 6, 2018.

Taylor was sworn in as the state’s 65th lieutenant governor in 2011.