Ohio House waters down proposal to eliminate front license plates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two big changes are proposed as part of Ohio’s transportation budget bill.

A proposal to eliminate front license plates in Ohio was watered down Thursday. As the proposal stands, it would become a secondary offense to not have a front license plate on a parked car.

Democratic state Rep. Alicia Reece proposed eliminating the front plate on Wednesday, saying having a front license plate “unfairly subjects citizens to police scrutiny” and leads to “negative interactions with law enforcement.”

The plates also cost taxpayers $1.4 million per year.

Even in its watered down state, Reece calls the measure a win for drivers and a starting point.

“At the end of the day we got to move toward getting rid of the front license plate,” Reece said.

Another proposal in the transportation budget bill would increase car registration fees by $5.