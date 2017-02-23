Ohio mom accused of decapitating baby pleads guilty to murder

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – A Cincinnati woman accused of decapitating her 3-month-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday, according to WLWT.

Deasia Watkins, 21, was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Watkins previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 2015 death of Jayniah Watkins.

WCPO-TV reported that if the court finds Watkins not guilty by reason of insanity, she’d be under the court’s jurisdiction for life without parole.Court records show Watkins was diagnosed with post-partum psychosis and had been prescribed anti-psychotic medication.

WLWT reports that police responding to a 911 call found Watkins’ daughter decapitated on the kitchen counter. The baby was in the home of an aunt who was temporarily caring for her.

Authorities said the baby had been stabbed multiple times, and said Watkins appeared to be suffering from mental issues when police found her in bed and covered with blood.