Ohio State issues alert after an attempted sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man broke into a residence near campus and attempted to sexually assault a woman.

According to the Ohio State University Police, at about 2:30am, Thursday, the college-aged woman, not affiliated with the university, reported she woke up when a man broke into the residence she was in and attempted to sexually assault her. Police say the incident occurred at a home in the 2100 block of Tuller Street, north of Lane Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, bald, in his early 20s, about 170 pounds an wearing plastic-rimmed glasses.

Columbus police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information can to call the CPD Sexual Assault Unit at 614-645-4701.