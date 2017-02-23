Ohio University crews working to restore power to more than 60 buildings on campus

ATHENS (WCMH)– Crews are on campus at Ohio University working on a power outage.

The outage is affecting over 60 buildings on the Athens campus.

Power outage – portions of Athens campus, including central campus & east green. Crews are responding. More at https://t.co/QnKRRGv0mj. — Ohio University (@ohiou) February 23, 2017

The campus alert page tweeted out the first reports of the power outage and have been posting updates throughout the morning.

The say crews are on scene and working to restore power.

The alert page of the Ohio University website, found here, says crews are working to verify the cause of the problem as an electric fault at the RTV building. Once they verify that, they will be able to fix the problem.

The power is estimated to be restored around 4:00 am for most of the buildings. The power to RTV will be restored at an unknown time.