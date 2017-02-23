Suspect dies after South Columbus officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in south Columbus.

It happened shortly after 8pm on the 400 block of Southwood Avenue.

According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The officer was not injured, according to police.

Police said the person who was shot was a suspect out of a ‘gun run.’ The suspect’s identity was not released.

