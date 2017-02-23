Police searching for suspects in Easton Sunglasses Hut robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects who stole a pair of glasses and ran over a mall security guard.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:30pm, Feb. 12, two men entered the Sunglasses Hut, located inside the Easton Town Center, and began acting suspicious.

Police say one of the men then stuffed an expensive pair of sunglasses up his coat sleeve.

As the two suspects left the mall, mall security chased the man, who jumped into a 4-door Chevy Malibu. According to police, the car ran over one of the Easton security officers during the escape.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects can call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-6445 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

