School bus involved in 3-vehicle accident near Dayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clay Township police are responding to a three-vehicle accident reportedly involving a school bus.

2 NEWS has confirmed the bus involved is from the Northmont School District. A Northmont school official tells 2 NEWS children were on the bus at the time of the accident but none of them were hurt.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirms the accident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Arlington Rd. and Baltimore Phillipsburg Rd.

One of the cars involved grazed the bumper of the school bus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

