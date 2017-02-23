School bus involved in 3-vehicle accident near Dayton

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
generic police lights

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clay Township police are responding to a three-vehicle accident reportedly involving a school bus.

2 NEWS has confirmed the bus involved is from the Northmont School District. A Northmont school official tells 2 NEWS children were on the bus at the time of the accident but none of them were hurt.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirms the accident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Arlington Rd. and Baltimore Phillipsburg Rd.

One of the cars involved grazed the bumper of the school bus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

We’re working to learn more information. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when new details become available.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s