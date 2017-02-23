Sisters have NICU babies during same time

babies

DES MOINES, IA (WCMH) — Sisters Alyssa and Areal are supporting each other after having babies early, leading to time in the NICU.

It’s easy to see the bond between new mom Alyssa Amundson and baby Tate, even through an incubator.

According to KCCI, Amundson gave birth to Tate nine weeks early through an emergency C-section.

Now her and Tate spend long days in the NICU. It can be stressful and disheartening, but just down the hallway, she has someone she can turn to for support: her sister.

Areal Griffin is Amundson’s big sister, and is also spending time in the NICU after giving birth to twins five weeks early.

Both tell KCCI they were excited when they were pregnant together, but neither thought they’d end up in the NICU together. Now they both have each other to lean on during their stay.

Doctors say all three babies are doing well and continue to grow. Griffin’s twins have been in the NICU for about seven weeks now and are expected to head home soon. Baby Tate is expected to go home the first week in April.

