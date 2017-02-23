‘The Walking Dead’ t-shirt pulled from retailer after customer says it is ‘fantastically offensive’

SHEFFIELD, England (WCMH) — UK retailer Primark has stopped selling a T-shirt referencing a line from AMC’s “The Walking Dead” after a shopper complained it was “fantastically offensive.”

The BBC reports that the shirt in question features the rhyme “eeny meeny miny moe” and a picture of the villainous Negan’s choice weapon: A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

A customer complained that the shirt is racist and offensive, saying that the “eeny meeny miny moe” rhyme used to contain a racial slur.

The customer, Ian Lucraft, said he was shocked when he saw the shirt at a Primark store in Sheffield.

“This image relates directly to the practice of assaulting black people in America,” he told The Sheffield Star. “It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.”

“The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show,” Primark said in a statement.

Negan is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who tweeted “Holy crap people are stupid” with a link to the article.

