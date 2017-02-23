‘The Walking Dead’ t-shirt pulled from retailer after customer says it is ‘fantastically offensive’

This image released by AMC shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, foreground, from the series, "The Walking Dead." (Gene Page/AMC via AP)
SHEFFIELD, England (WCMH) — UK retailer Primark has stopped selling a T-shirt referencing a line from AMC’s “The Walking Dead” after a shopper complained it was “fantastically offensive.”

The BBC reports that the shirt in question features the rhyme “eeny meeny miny moe” and a picture of the villainous Negan’s choice weapon: A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

A customer complained that the shirt is racist and offensive, saying that the “eeny meeny miny moe” rhyme used to contain a racial slur.

The customer, Ian Lucraft, said he was shocked when he saw the shirt at a Primark store in Sheffield.

“This image relates directly to the practice of assaulting black people in America,” he told The Sheffield Star. “It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.”

“The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the US television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show,” Primark said in a statement.

Negan is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who tweeted “Holy crap people are stupid” with a link to the article.

