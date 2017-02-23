Two people found dead in Hilltop area home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in a Hilltop area neighborhood.

Police and medics were sent to the first block of Whitethorn Avenue shortly after 4pm Thursday.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate. The victims have not been identified.

