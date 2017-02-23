VIDEO: Tiger knocks drone out of the sky

tigers

HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE, China (WCMH) — China’s state broadcaster released footage from a Siberian tiger enclosure in Heilongjiang Province, showing the animals chasing a drone until one successfully jumps up and knocks it out of the sky.

Footage from a second camera shows the tigers immediately gathering around the equipment on the ground, tearing into it further until they are scared away by the release of some smoke.

Staff members soon arrived in the enclosure to recover the remains of the camera drone.

According to China’s state broadcaster, experts in the park use drone chasing to help keep the well-nourished tigers fit.

