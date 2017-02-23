Warrant issued for Washington Court House man after Fayette County shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.

The Sheriff says the incident was reported shortly after 6:00 pm at the Summer Tree Apartment Complex on N. Main Street in the Village of Jeffersonville. A tenant in a nearby apartment heard the gunshots and reported it.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old William N. Prigmore from Dayton. He called shortly after the original call to report he had been shot and was driving to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital. He was met by emergency medical crews and sheriff deputies near Miami Trace Local Schools and then transported by ambulance the rest of the way.

He was identified as having non-life threatening injuries and a gunshot wound to the hand.

Detectives arrived on scene and were able to identify 28-year-old David A. DeJarnette Jr. as a suspect. His last known residence was in Washington Court House.

DeJarnette is still on the loose and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. According the the Sheriff’s Office, he is about 6’0″ and weights 170 pounds.

During their investigating detectives issued a search warrant at the residence of Ashley Martin, where the shooting took place, and found evidence of the shooting and drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information about DeJarnette’s location, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.