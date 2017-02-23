What to know: ‘Speedweek’ events roll through Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Speedweek is in full swing at the Daytona International Speedway, giving fans exciting opportunities to experience all things Nascar.

Check out the schedule of events and what fans need to know before heading to the track.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Can-Am Duel

The 150-mile qualifying races will determine the rest of the starting positions for the Daytona 500. Points that impact the season-long championship will be awarded to the top ten finishers in each Can-Am Duel.

Friday, Feb. 24 – NextEra Energy Resources 250

The Nascar Camping World Truck series takes over the track Friday night for a 100-lap race under the lights.

Saturday, Feb. 25 – PowerShares QQQ 300

Before the big race on Saturday, Nascar’s young guns take the wheel for the Xfinity Series season opener.

Sunday, Feb. 26 – Daytona 500

The 59th annual Daytona 500 takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. with Lady Antebellum performing the pre-race show at the UNOH Fan Zone. Actor Owen Wilson will serve as Grand Marshal for the race.

Throughout the week, fans can access the UNOH Fan Zone, located between pit road, between the Nascar Cup and Xfinity Series garages. Events include driver appearances, performances and food, as well as the sights and sounds from the garages. Fans can also see displays of the history of the sport and walk the track. Fans are even able to sign the start/finish line!

Nascar offers a race day checklist to make sure fans and families have the smoothest weekend possible, offering tips on everything from racing headphones, to shoes, to sharpies.

Fans will not be able to take fire arms, large bags, tripods, drones, clothing with offensive language, umbrellas or homemade selfie sticks into the track.

Tickets are still available for the race, but are extremely limited.